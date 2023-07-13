ConCourt dismisses bid to overturn SCA ruling that Zuma must return to prison

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier this year upheld the Pretoria High Court’s December 2021 ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA)’s ruling that former President Jacob Zuma must return to prison.

The Supreme Court of Appeal earlier this year upheld the Pretoria High Court’s December 2021 ruling.

The ruling reviewed and set aside former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser’s decision to release Zuma on medical parole.

While the SCA found it would be for the current incumbent, Makgothi Thobakgale, who’s acting commissioner at present, to decide whether the time Zuma spent on medical parole should count towards his sentence, it said he must return to prison in the meantime.

The commissioner’s office then turned to the Constitutional Court to try and overturn the ruling. But the application was dismissed on Thursday.