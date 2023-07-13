City of Cape Town defends recent electricity tariff hike of 17.6%

This after the Good Party submitted a formal request to energy regulator, Nersa, asking it to reject the city's tariff increase. The party said that the increase was way above Nersa's approved tariff hike of 15.1% for all municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has defended its recent electricity tariff increase of 17.6%.

This after the Good Party submitted a formal request to energy regulator, Nersa, asking it to reject the city's tariff increase.

The party said that the increase was way above Nersa's approved tariff hike of 15.1% for all municipalities.

Nersa said that this was based on Eskom's increase of 18.49% for bulk supply to municipalities.

Last week, Nersa rejected the eThekwini municipality's tariff increase of 18.49% and ruled that it sticks to the approved tariff of 15.1%.

The Good Party said that Nersa should do the same with the City of Cape Town.

However, the City of Cape Town said that Nersa's tariff guidelines had already proven to be unlawful and invalid.

Last October, the Gauteng High Court gave Nersa a year to develop a new way to calculate annual electricity increases for municipalities.

Cape Town mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, said that the key issue remains Eskom's 18.5% tariff hike.

"The city would run an estimated budget shortfall in excess of R500 million based on Nersa's guideline tariff increase."