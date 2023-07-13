BRICS Business Council confirms 22 heads of state set to attend summit

The head of business in the council Stavros Nicolaou, however, said the council would not be drawn into any geopolitics events. This amid speculation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attendance.

JOHANNESBURG - The BRICS Business Council has confirmed that at least 22 heads of state will attend the bloc’s summit as the world waits to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to South Africa.

The head of business in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) council, Stavros Nicolaou gave an update in Sandton on Thursday about the much-anticipated event taking place next month.

There’s rife speculation about Putin’s attendance as he faces an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court.

As a signatory of the court, South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin should he set foot in the country.

Nicolaou said of the 60 invites to heads of state, there have been confirmations from more than a quarter of those who have been invited.

"What I can tell you is we have invited 60 heads of state. 22 have accepted the invitation from our President. Expect a number of heads of state to be here. But importantly the five BRICS heads of state will attend the business forum."

Nicolaou, however, said the BRICS Business Council would not be drawn into any geopolitics events.

"Unfortunately the geopolitics have somehow sidetracked us, but as a council, we remain firmly focused on business. We don't wish to be drawn into any sideshows."

Meanwhile, the South African government is yet to announce whether or not Putin will be in South Africa, amid the pending warrant of arrest issued against him by the International Criminal Court.

