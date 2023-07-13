Arson-accused Mafe psychiatric evaluation report to take centre stage in court

Mafe stands accused of allegedly starting the fire that destroyed the National Assembly chamber in January 2022 and has been charged with arson and terrorism.

CAPE TOWN - The psychiatric report of the suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is expected to take centre stage at court proceedings.

Fifty-one-year-old Mafe is set to make another appearance at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning.

Mafe was arrested for allegedly starting the fire that gutted Parliament's National Assembly chamber.

He has completed his evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, Eastern Cape.

That facility compiled a report and Mafe's defence required time to discuss the report's content with him.

The case was in June postponed to 13 July for the court to get an update on their consultation.

Mafe was in custody since his arrest in January 2022.