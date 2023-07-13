Arson-accused Mafe in WC High Court: 'I'm waiting for a life sentence'

Zandile Mafu stands accused of allegedly starting the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber and torched sections of the old assembly building. The case has been postponed to 10 July 2023.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe in court asked to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The 51-year-old Mafe made another appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

He stands accused of allegedly starting the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber and torched sections of the old assembly building.

Mafe had a number of outbursts in court on Thursday morning.

Some of Mafe's utterances in court today. KB. pic.twitter.com/8GZ36vriKj ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 13, 2023

“…blacks they don’t have farm, so we must take the land without compensation…we must grab the land for the black people…me I’m a black consciousness movement…”

Mafe also said he’s not waiting for psychiatric evaluation.

“…he wants a life sentence to be applied, so me I’m waiting for the life sentence, not psychiatric evaluation…”

Presiding Judge Nathan Erasmus at one stage asked Mafe’s legal team to tell the accused to obey the rules or he’d be removed from the court.

Mafe’s lawyer attorney Luvuyo Godla outside court stressed his utterances were not an admission of guilt and that their veracity still needed to be ascertained.

The case has been postponed to 10 July 2023.