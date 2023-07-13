Go

ANC says it feels vindicated by ConCourt ruling on Mkhwebane suspension

The country’s top court found that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not act irrationally when he suspended Mkhwebane and that he did so as a precautionary measure.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
13 July 2023 17:14

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) says it feels vindicated by Thursday’s Constitutional Court judgment on the suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The court further found that there was no conflict between Ramaphosa exercising his official duties and his personal interests.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri: "The ANC has actively followed these developments and feels vindicated that the president acted in an impartial and beyond reproach manner when suspending the Public Protector. In these circumstances, the ANC calls upon all state organs to speedily move forward to bring stability to the office of the Public Protector, an important democratic organ in our constitutional architecture."

