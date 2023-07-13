Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe suggests his motives were political

Zandile Mafe is accused of starting a fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber and other buildings on 2 January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - In court outbursts, alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, suggested that his motive may have been political in nature.

He's accused of starting a fire that gutted the National Assembly chamber and other buildings on 2 January 2022.

The matter was on Thursday postponed once again to 10 August.

Mafe's fierce and threatening outbursts in court have targeted the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its federal council chair, Helen Zille.

He also made several racially charged statements.

"Too many black people don't have jobs, many whites are not educated, but they have high positions. There are too many blacks who are educated."

Mafe has also demanded that Parliament be moved to Bloemfontein or Pretoria.

Three experts have observed the alleged arsonist for 30 days at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

They've concluded he'll be unable to follow court proceedings and will not be able to put up a proper defence.