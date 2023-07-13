AA concerned Aarto system won’t have impact on road safety

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the legislation governing the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system is valid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) said it’s still concerned that the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system won’t actually have an impact on road safety.

This comes after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday found the two acts on which the Aarto system is based are indeed constitutional and valid.

The ruling overturns an earlier ruling from the Pretoria High Court that found the contrary to be the case.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse launched a challenge to the enabling legislation in 2020.

And while the AA wasn’t involved in the court proceedings, it has been vocal with its concerns about the Aarto system.

The AA said while it respects the Constitutional Court’s decision, it remains concerned that Aarto will not deliver on its intended outcomes of improving road safety and reducing road carnage on our roads.

It also maintains that the Aarto legislation “is geared towards revenue collection and not promoting safer roads”.

The AA further described the legislation as cumbersome and impractical in previous submissions to government.

It also highlighted its inefficacy in Johannesburg and Tshwane, where it was already being piloted, saying there’s no evidence that even a single life has actually been saved.

The AA said introducing new legislation will not solve the country’s road safety crisis and that it only “creates an impression of action while nothing will change on the ground, where it is needed”.