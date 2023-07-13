702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Primedia Broadcasting CEO Lindile Xoko.

After three years of difficulties, 702's much-loved Walk the Talk will be coming to the world heritage site at the Cradle of Humankind on 20 August.

In addition to people walking for fun or a cause close to their heart, this year corporates are encouraged to bring their staff and walk for wellness.

Xoko says that this year he will be walking the full distance for women and the fight against gender-based violence.

As part of the corporate challenge, the entire Primedia Broadcasting stable (702, 947, Eyewitness News, Kfm, and CapeTalk) will be walking the talk for a good cause.

Primedia Broadcasting is really excited to announce its participation in this Walk the Talk this year. Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO

The entire company will be walking… and we will be walking together for a good cause. Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO

702 and Primedia Broadcasting are encouraging everyone, corporates especially, to participate and build team comradery by walking together.

I believe participating in such events not only fosters a healthy lifestyle but also strengthens the bond between colleagues, creating a positive work environment. Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO

If you want your corporate to participate, all you have to do is send an email to walkthetalk@raceoffice.co.za.

For more information on individual participation, visit www.walkthetalk.co.za.

