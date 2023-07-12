WC govt bays for blood after murder of boy (9) in Manenberg

Police said a 34-year-old man was taken in for questioning regarding the crime.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has urged the police to leave no stone unturned in their investigation into the killing of a nine-year-old boy from Manenberg.

He was shot in the head while playing outside on Sunday afternoon.

The boy was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Allen said he was fed up that children's lives were cut short by people who had no regard for life.

"I want those responsible for this murder to be held accountable. The person that has been brought in for questioning should divulge any and all information as I want to see these criminals behind bars."