Truck set alight in Eldorado Park

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that police were closely monitoring the N12 West between Golden Highway and Eldorado Park after it was blocked off on Wednesday afternoon due to suspected protest action which also saw a truck torched.

JOHANNESBURG - Another truck’s been set alight, this time in Eldorado Park.

He said that the fire had been extinguished but that the truck was still obstructing traffic.

"No injuries have been reported and the truck is obstructing traffic and causing delays on the N12 West travelling towards Lenasia and Protea Glen. Officers have managed to remove the burning tyres and debris on the roadway and they will continue to monitor the area for any further disturbances and disruptions."