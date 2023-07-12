Truck attacks will have long-term effects on agricultural industry, says Nafu

The National African Farmers' Union said that the attacks threaten the supply chain of food and crop-related goods to both the local and international markets.

JOHANNESBURG - The National African Farmers Union (Nafu) said it’s worried that the recent attacks on trucks will hamper the transport of crops during this harvest season.

Police have been deployed along three of the country's major routes; the N2, N3 and N4 where groups of trucks were attacked and torched in the past few days.

The Road Freight Association said these attacks seem well-coordinated.

But police said they are investigating whether the incidents are related and are conducting roadblocks to prevent any further attacks.

ALSO READ:

- Truck attacks: 'Prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry'

- Umhlathuze mayor calls on Ramaphosa to act following truck attacks

- Chikunga wants harshest penalty for those responsible for truck attacks

- Saps to set up roadblocks along major transport routes to prevent truck attacks

In the past three days, 16 trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been targeted by armed men and set on fire.

Although the drivers are removed from the vehicles and left unharmed, millions of rands worth of goods have been lost.

Nafu said that these criminals are disrupting the supply chains of food and crop-related goods to the markets.

Nafu said the short-term acts of these criminals are going to have long-term effects on the agricultural industry.

The union said it has international demand to supply which cannot be interrupted in this crucial season.