Transport Dept welcomes Aarto ruling, says it's ready to implement it

The department said Wednesday’s ruling had 'cleared the path for the implementation of Aarto'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Transport says it’s all systems go for a national rollout of the controversial new Aarto system.

This follows the Constitutional Court’s ruling that the enabling legislation is indeed valid.

In 2020, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) launched a constitutional challenge to the two acts governing the Aarto system, which establishes a single national system of road traffic regulation and introduces a demerit system for errant drivers.

And last January, the High Court upheld that challenge, declaring the acts to be unconstitutional and invalid.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday overturned that ruling, though.

The department has welcomed the ruling handed down on Wednesday.

It said the Aarto Act was ultimately aimed at arresting road carnage and described it as “an important cog in our road traffic law enforcement interventions".

While the legislation has been a part of our law since as far back as 1998, so far, it’s only been piloted, in part, in Joburg and Tshwane.

But the department said Wednesday’s ruling had “cleared the path for the implementation of Aarto”.

It added that it would now be moving “with speed” to roll out the Aarto system, together with the new demerit system it introduces across the country.

The department said that in the coming days, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency, which is responsible for effecting the Aarto system, will be mobilising the necessary capacity.

It added that it’s also ready to finalise its recommendations for the appointment of the Appeals Tribunal and the proclamation of the legislation.