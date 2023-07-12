Teddy Bear Foundation shocked to hear of CT boy being scalded with boiling water

Last week, a 22-year-old woman from Langa appeared in court regarding the matter. It's alleged that she threw boiling hot water onto the child while he was climbing a security gate in front of her house.

CAPE TOWN - Children's advocacy group, Teddy Bear Foundation, said it was shocked to learn about a five-year-old boy who had boiling water thrown at him in Cape Town.

Last week, a 22-year-old woman from Langa appeared in court regarding the matter.

It's alleged that she threw boiling hot water onto the child while he was climbing a security gate in front of her house.

The woman has appeared in court and will be back in the dock on Friday.

READ: WC police probing arrest delay of woman accused of scalding child with hot water

According to United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef), 28 children are violently attacked in South Africa every day and three don’t survive those attacks.

The Teddy Bear Foundation said the ordeal the 5-year-old endured may leave him with long-term trauma.

Spokesperson, Zanele Mathebula, added that the child should urgently undergo a trauma assessment.

"So I think if he can go for play therapy it can help, if they can offer him play therapy, for the child it can be a social worker."

Mathebula said the little boy may experience a long-term fear of playing outside which could affect his ability to socialise with others.