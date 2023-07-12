Go

Swae Lee apologises for ‘crediting’ Amapiano to Nigeria

The American rapper took to Twitter to share news of experimenting with Amapiano and used a Nigerian flag, which did not sit well with a number of South Africans.

Swae Lee apologises for ‘crediting’ Amapiano as Nigerian amid Mzansi criticism. Picture: @swaelee/Instagram
12 July 2023 15:52

JOHANNESBURG – On Tuesday, US rapper, Swae Lee, who is part of hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, revealed via Twitter that he was working on an Amapiano song.

However, the rapper was met with backlash after he used a Nigerian flag in his tweet, which some Mzansi tweeps read as crediting Nigeria for the genre, instead of South Africa.

The sub-genre of house music emerged from Johannesburg in the early 2010s, according to The Music Origins Project.

"I never discredited anybody. Sorry y’all read it that way," said the rapper in a video apology following the backlash.

"I never said anything about its origins in that tweet. I was just letting my fans know I’m tapped in and been cooking some Amapiano style songs. Salute to the history of Amapiano and the first creators of it. I’m not taking that away from anybody. Much love and stay tuned," he added.

The apology did not stop the conversation.

