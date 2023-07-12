Saps not in possession of international arrest warrant for Putin: Masemola

The police commissioner said that executing Putin's ICC arrest warrant - should he attend August's BRICS Summit - fell outside the police service’s scope of responsibilities.

CAPE TOWN - Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said the South African Police Service (Saps) is not in possession of an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that the matter fell outside the police service's scope of responsibilities.

Masemola's response is contained in a written reply to a parliamentary question posed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to Minister of Police Bheki Cele.

Government is under pressure to state whether it will carry out a warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) should Putin visit the country in August.

While it appears increasingly unlikely that Putin will travel to South Africa for August’s BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit, government will want to avoid being put in a precarious situation to execute the ICC’s arrest warrant.

It's understood that President Cyril Ramaphosa might have persuaded Putin not to attend the summit in person when the two leaders met in Russia in June.

In a written reply to Parliament, the police commissioner said Saps was not responsible for interacting with international institutions like the ICC, which are able to issue warrants of arrest for foreign heads of state.

The reply was signed off by Cele.

Meanwhile, in reply to a separate question also from the EFF, Minister of International Relations Cooperation Naledi Pandor said the subject of Putin's attendance and the arrest warrant were still under consideration by government.

She said the president will make an announcement once a decision is made.