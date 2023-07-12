Rosemary Ndlovu back in court for trying to kill colleague's husband

Convicted serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu, is appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on charges of conspiring to kill her colleague's husband, Justice Mudau.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu, is appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on charges of conspiring to kill her colleague's husband, Justice Mudau.

The case was postponed last week due to Ndlovu's co-accused Nomsa Mudau's ill health.

Justice Mudau has taken the stand to testify against the accused on Wednesday, with cross-examination underway.

Ndlovu is already serving six life terms at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for orchestrating the murders of her family members and boyfriend for insurance claims.