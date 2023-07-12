Go

Rosemary Ndlovu back in court for trying to kill colleague's husband

Convicted serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu, is appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on charges of conspiring to kill her colleague's husband, Justice Mudau.

FILE: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu continued her testimony in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on 15 September 2021. She is accused of killing several of her family members and boyfriend and plotting the murder of her sister and five kids. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu continued her testimony in the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on 15 September 2021. She is accused of killing several of her family members and boyfriend and plotting the murder of her sister and five kids. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
12 July 2023 13:26

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial killer, Rosemary Ndlovu, is appearing in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on charges of conspiring to kill her colleague's husband, Justice Mudau.

The case was postponed last week due to Ndlovu's co-accused Nomsa Mudau's ill health.

Justice Mudau has taken the stand to testify against the accused on Wednesday, with cross-examination underway.

Ndlovu is already serving six life terms at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre for orchestrating the murders of her family members and boyfriend for insurance claims.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA