Rand Water on JHB 58-hour maintenance: 'If we don’t panic, we'll all have water'

The bulk water supplier urged residents to refrain from stockpiling water, as this would rapidly reduce water levels at reservoirs.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said reservoirs in Johannesburg were still full and, therefore, taps wouldn't run dry for now as it embarked on its 58-hour maintenance project.

The project began on Tuesday night to maintain and refurbish pipelines that supply water to most parts of the city.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said water tankers would only be dispatched once water levels at reservoirs were low.

“We have also asked our municipal customers to also fill up their reservoirs to ensure that residents still have water.”

She said there were currently no signs that taps would run dry, urging residents not to panic and stockpile water.

“If we don’t panic and act responsible, everybody will have water.”

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Infrastructure MMC Jack Sekwaila is set to assess work being done to mitigate water shortages amid Rand Water’s maintenance project.