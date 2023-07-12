Post-COVID-19 'taxi drivers no longer earn what they did before'

A queue marshal at Bree taxi rank told Eyewitness News that taxi drivers are lucky if they manage to fill up their taxis four times on a weekday.

JOHANNESBURG - More than a year after the national state of disaster on the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted, taxi drivers said they have still not recovered from the effects of lockdown.

Eyewitness News visited a number of taxi ranks in Johannesburg to speak to various people involved in the taxi industry about some of their major concerns.

A few expressed that tensions with e-hailing services escalated due to the decrease in public transport commuters.

A queue marshal at Bree taxi rank told Eyewitness News that he misses the feel of a busy taxi tank.

Reminiscing about work before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said drivers are lucky if they manage to fill up their taxis four times on a weekday.

The marshal said while taxi owners keep adding more vehicles to their fleet, commuters have seemingly found alternative modes of transport after lockdown.

“Taxi drivers no longer earn what they did before. The money they now make on a daily basis is quite low. So, the commission given to them has relatively decreased.”

He said the drivers have no choice but to continue working, although their salaries have significantly decreased.