People with communication disabilities a step closer to accessing healthcare

Researchers are developing tools that will help people with complex communication needs bridge gaps in accessing healthcare.

The University of Pretoria’s (UP) Humanities Faculty has conducted a study that involved drafting health education material for people with complex communication disabilities.

UP's director of the Centre for Augmentative and Alternative Communication, Professor Shakila Dada, said the need became more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really clear that there was a need for easily accessible and reliable health information that needed to be provided to people of complex communication needs, but also some assistance in how to navigate the healthcare setting using augmentative - and alternative communication strategies in order to have their healthcare needs met."

Dada explained they've developed a variety of communication boards with different picture symbols that illustrate a specific message that needs to be communicated.

"That explains what needs to be communicated about, for example when you go to the hospital, if you need to take an X-ray for example what are the steps and processes and potentially what are some of the questions you would like to ask or would like answered by a healthcare professional."