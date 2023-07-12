Outa fears Aarto will be an administrative nightmare, raise risk of corruption

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says while motorists may not immediately feel the impact of the Constitutional Court's ruling upholding the lawfulness of the Aarto system, they fear there’s an administrative nightmare waiting in the wings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says while motorists may not immediately feel the impact of the Constitutional Court's ruling upholding the lawfulness of the Aarto system, they fear there’s an administrative nightmare waiting in the wings.

Last year, the Pretoria High Court upheld Outa’s challenge to the legislation governing the Aarto system.

It establishes a single national system of road traffic regulation and includes a demerit system.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday overturned that ruling, though.

Bernadette Wicks spoke to advocate Stefanie Fick, who heads up Outa’s accountability division, about what the ruling means.

While the Aarto Act was signed into law in 1998, so far the Aarto system has only been piloted in Joburg and Tshwane, and then only in part, with the demerit system still not officially in effect.

Outa’s Stefanie Fick said that Wednesday’s ruling would have little felt impact for now.

But she said that it does pave the way for a full national roll-out in the future.

"And we are scared it’s going to be an administrative nightmare."

Outa doesn’t take issue with the introduction of a demerit system but it does believe the Aaarto system has "less to do with road safety and more to do with money-making".

It’s further raised concerns around the practicality of the system and the backlogs and increased risk of corruption the organisation believes it will result in.

"It’s so impractical. There’s so much red tape and its not going to speak to road safety."

Fick said that had Outa ultimately been successful, it would have suggested government focus on better utilising the processes already in place to curb traffic violations by improving visible policing and resource allocation.