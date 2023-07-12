No comment on price gouging claims until served with complaint referral - Sasol

The country's sole gas supplier said it would only comment on the Competition Commission's decision to prosecute it over allegedly charging markups for up to 72% for over 10 years when it has been formally served with a complaint referral.

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Gas said it wouldn't comment on the Competition Commission's decision to have the company prosecuted for price gouging until it has been formally served with the complaint referral.

Three complaints were filed against Sasol Gas in 2022, leading to the investigation by the commission.

The commission found that the country's sole natural gas supplier excessively charged up to 72% in markups for over a decade.

The gas supplier has previously challenged the commission's jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

Sasol's Alex Anderson said the company has left the matter in the hands of the Competition Appeal Court (CAC).

Meanwhile, the Competition Commission has said it is worried about the impact that price gouging has on consumers’ pockets, with gas traders passing on the costs to households.

"Natural gas is used as an alternative source of energy to electricity and is used by industrial, commercial, and domestic customers.

“Sasol Gas is the only supplier of natural piped gas in South Africa and supplies gas to gas traders and end-users in the country through a network of transmission and distribution pipelines."