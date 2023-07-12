Nersa: Municipalities only allowed to charge tariff approved by the regulator

The Good Party has asked the energy regulator to reject the City of Cape Town's 17.6% electricity tariff hike, which kicked in at the beginning of this month.

CAPE TOWN - Energy regulator Nersa (National Energy Regulator of South Arica) said no municipality was allowed to charge its customers any other electricity tariff other than the one approved by the regulator.

The Good Party has asked the energy regulator to reject the City of Cape Town's 17.6% electricity tariff hike, which kicked in at the beginning of this month.

The Good Party said this increase was way above Nersa's approved 15.1% electricity tariff increase for municipalities, making it the highest in the country.

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela said he has not seen the Good Party's submission.

However, he said if there's any merit to their complaint, the energy regulator would have to look into it.

"If ever it's a complaint with allegations that the City of Cape Town is not implementing the tariff increase as approved by the energy regulator, it means that Nersa will have a look at the complaint and see if ever there are any contraventions of the conditions by the City of Cape Town and also kick start its resolution processes."

Hlebela said the Electricity Regulations Act is clear on this matter.

"Section 15 (2) of the Electricity Regulation Act states that a licensee may not charge a customer any other tariff other than that determined or approved by the regulator. It's very clear on that."