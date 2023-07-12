Most torched trucks were transporting coal & chrome, police reveal

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that law enforcement authorities were looking at a number of possibilities that might explain the recent spate of trucks being torched.

JOHANNESBURG - As intelligence officials try to figure out the motives behind truck attacks, police say most of the trucks that were torched were carrying coal and chrome.

At least 21 trucks have been torched in five separate incidents since Saturday.

The police ministry, along with provincial police commissioners, held a media briefing on Wednesday to give updates on their plans to stop this.

Cele said that there was still a faction of local truck drivers who were upset over the hiring of foreigners within the industry.

He said that police were also looking at the possibility of rival companies fighting over transportation contracts.

"Which makes us have the interest if that kind of economic wars is not part of that industry, that part of tenders, that part of the so-called business mafias and all that."

National police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said that the army, along with other law enforcement officials, had been deployed to hot spot areas across the country.