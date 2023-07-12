KZN Salga says illiteracy of government councillors a serious cause for concern

KZN Salga chair, Thami Ntuli said it is 'concerning on issues of oversight where documents ought to be read in council', however, he pointed out that the efficiency of municipalities cannot only be blamed on the poor education level of the councillors.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) said the illiteracy of government councillors is a major cause for concern.

A skills audit report by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) department revealed that around 300 KwaZulu-Natal councillors cannot read or write.

As a result, community members are blaming these councillors for the poor state of municipalities in the province.

Salga said that it's a serious problem that these councillors cannot fulfil all their duties.

“It’s paving an opportunity for us as South African local government and even Cogta to ensure that we continue empowering the councillors. It’s concerning even on the issues of oversight where documents ought to be read in council," said chairperson Thami Ntuli.

Political analyst Tessa Dooms said that the country has a long record of catastrophically low literacy levels.

“So, in a country like that, we also remember that half of the people who start grade 1 in SA never actually get to matric, for at least the last decade. We now have a cohort of adults in society who come from that broken education system.”

But Ntuli said that the efficiency of municipalities cannot only be blamed on the poor education level of these councillors.

“We have councillors who are good councillors when it comes to interacting with the community, attending to the issues of the community without the level of education and in some cases where a councillor is highly qualified, you will find that there are issues that the councillor has with the community.”