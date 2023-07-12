KZN Education Dept to assist school children affected by Masinenge fire

More than 100 homes were destroyed and 300 people were left destitute after the fire swept through the area on the KZN south coast last week Monday.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Education Department said school children affected by the Masinenge fire would be assisted as schools are set to reopen next week.

More than 100 homes were destroyed and 300 people were left destitute after the fire swept through the area on the KZN south coast last week Monday.

A number of schoolchildren lost their books and uniforms.

When Eyewitness News visited the area on Monday, one of the victims of the fire, Nkosivumile Candlovu, said his children lost all their school books and uniforms in the fire.

However, like many other affected families, he has no means to replace what they lost.

The provincial education department has told Eyewitness News the issue will be addressed.

“The approach that the government will take will be the same as the flood victims, where all government departments come in and provide services that they specialise in - education obviously shall look into the books and uniform.”

Parents are, however, concerned with each passing day ahead of schools reopening.