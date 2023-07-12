IN PICS: Cutlery, tyres, TV set dumped in CoCT's sewer system

The city has spent about R417 million in the past financial year to help reduce and tackle blockages in the system.

CAPE TOWN - Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress and even a television!

These are just some of the items blocking Cape Town's sewer pipes.

In some suburbs, this has worsened localised flooding as heavy rains pummelled the metro over the past few weeks.

The city has spent about R417 million in the past financial year to help reduce and tackle blockages in the system.

Officials said illegal dumping into sewer infrastructure is a city-wide problem, adding that water and sanitation teams clear and clean over 300 sewer blockages and overflows a day as a result of this.

City Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien explained.

"At the moment, we are finding all kinds of foreign objects in our sewer systems, even unfortunately dogs that are being dumped in this network. I'm appealing to our residents to please report anyone who is dumping in the sewer network, report anyone who is causing overflows of sewage in your community."

