GOOD party calls on Nersa to reject City of Cape Town’s electricity tariff hike

The city increased the price of electricity by 17.6% in July, but the energy regulator only approved a 15.1% electricity tariff increase for municipalities in the country.

CAPE TOWN - The GOOD party wants the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to reject the City of Cape Town's electricity tariff hike.

The city's 17.6% electricity price increase kicked in at the beginning of July.

The GOOD party said this increase was way above Nersa's approved 15.1% electricity tariff increase for municipalities.

GOOD party councillor Anton Louw said Cape Town residents were dealt a blow by the highest tariff increase in the country.

Louw said Eskom was permitted to charge R1.73 per kilowatt hour, while Cape Town charge up to two and a half times more.

"GOOD understands that municipalities must raise revenue in order to operate essential basic services, but in the current financial climate, with many citizens battling to feed their families, let alone pay for electricity, the mark-ups must be fair, affordable and just."

Earlier this week, founder of Electricity Tariffs Must Fall Natasha Gertze said the high cost of living was frustrating, considering that salaries remained the same.

"How are we to cope if the electricity now is 100%? That is besides the fuel, besides the eggs, besides the potatoes. Everything has increased but nobody is considering the wage increase, which is below inflation once a year."