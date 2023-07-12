Fire at Mamelodi informal settlement claims three lives

The Tshwane Emergency Services received a call about multiple shacks on fire at the transit camp in Extension 18 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Emergency Services said that three family members died in a home fire incident in Mamelodi.

Firefighters said that by the time they arrived on scene to put out the fires, one of the houses was completely engulfed, and three rooms had already burnt down.

The unidentifiable bodies of two young children, aged 5 and 9, and one adult were found inside.

The EMS’ Charles Mabaso: "The City of Tshwane wants to appeal to residents to make sure that all candles are placed in a safe candleholder. Never overload electrical plugs, never leave a ‘mbaola’ or coal fire burning overnight without supervision."