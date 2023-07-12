Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6

Eskom has moved to implement intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 6 power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has in the middle of icy weather announced the implementation of intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 6 load shedding.

In statement on Wednesday morning, the power utility cited a “loss of additional generating units overnight, the extensive use of Open Gas Cycle Turbines and the inability to replenish pumped storage dam levels”.

According to Eskom, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 07:00 on Wednesday morning until 14:00.

Thereafter, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Wednesday until 05:00 on Thursday – it said.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish an update as soon as any significant changes occur.”