Effects of maintenance shutdown not as severe as anticipated - CoJ's Sekwaila

Homes and businesses in the City are set to receive a reduced water supply due to the bulk supplier's ongoing maintenance project.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg infrastructure MMC Jack Sekwaila said the effects of Rand Water's planned maintenance shutdown are not as severe as the municipality had anticipated.

While Roodepoort and Randburg are the most affected areas, Sekwaila said most parts of the metro still had running water.

Rand Water is expected to wrap up infrastructure maintenance and refurbishments on Friday morning but it doesn't necessarily mean water supply will immediately go back to normal.

The City of Joburg said following the conclusion of the project some areas would continue to experience reduced water pressure for some time.

Sekwaila said that despite the situation not being as severe as expected, its mitigation measures would remain in place.

"Let's appreciate the efforts and planning done by Rand Water by placing a number of resources to try and assist residents who are negatively affected."

He has urged residents to use water sparingly as this would keep water levels at reservoirs from depleting.