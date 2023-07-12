Drugs destroying lives in KwaNobuhle, says community leader after mass shooting

Six people were killed and four others were wounded in Tuesday night's attack by three armed men in the Eastern Cape township.

CAPE TOWN - Following a mass shooting in which six people were killed, a KwaNobuhle community leader says drug abuse is destroying the lives of young people in the Eastern Cape township.

Four others were wounded in Tuesday night's attack by three armed men.

Tamsanqa Nkevu said that the shooting happened at a known drug house.

"This is a house that is selling drugs to school children, both girls and boys. Numerous attempts over the years have been done to close down this house. Parents going to the police station to complain, items that have been sold to the house by these kids that have been robbing people of their phones in order for them to buy drugs at this house, have been discovered there by police and community members, yet this house is still selling drugs to this day."

The police's Priscilla Naidu said that Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene had instructed Organised Crime Investigation detectives to act quickly to catch the gunmen.

"The motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage. General Mene further added that such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer."