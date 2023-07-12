COPE has not been deregistered as a party, clarifies IEC

Cope, national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem confirmed to Eyewitness News that Cope had been deregistered as a company, but not as a political party.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission has clarified that political party Congress of the People (Cope) has not been deregistered.

The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president Willie Madisha and its elections secretary Mzwandile Hleko.

The pair, through their lawyers, have written to the IEC informing it of Cope's deregistration as a company with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), but not as a party.

Cope national spokesperson Dennis Bloem confirmed this to Eyewitness News.

"We as the Congress of the People will meet urgently to discuss the implications of this letter and what does it mean for the Congress of the People and then discuss the way forward."

