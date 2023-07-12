ConCourt rules legislation governing controversial Aarto system is valid

In a unanimous ruling handed down by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court overturned the High Court's January 2022 ruling declaring the two acts governing the new system unconstitutional and invalid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that the legislation governing the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system is, in fact, valid.

In 2020, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) launched a constitutional challenge to the two acts governing the controversial new system, which also introduces a demerit system for errant drivers.

In January 2022, the High Court ruled in Outa’s favour, declaring them unconstitutional and invalid.

The Constitutional Court has now, however, overturned that ruling.

READ MORE:

The High Court found that the legislation undermined local and provincial governments by ceding their constitutionally-vested powers to two national organs of state: the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) and the Appeals Tribunal.

But in a unanimous judgment handed down by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court essentially found that Parliament had concurrent competence to legislate when it came to what the acts in question deal with because it falls under the functional area of “road traffic regulation” and not “provincial roads and traffic”.

“This court has concluded in this judgment that Parliament had the competence to pass the Aarto Act.”

The High Court’s ruling has, as a result, been overturned and an appeal from the Minister of Transport and the RTIA upheld.

No order as to costs was made.