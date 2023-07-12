CoJ says western parts of metro first to see reduced water supply

Bulk water supplier Rand Water began its 58-hour infrastructure project on Tuesday night, affecting supply to many households and businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said the western parts of the metro were being the most affected by Rand Water's planned maintenance shutdown.

The bulk water supplier began its 58-hour infrastructure project on Tuesday night, affecting supply to many households and businesses.

Randburg and Rooderpoort residents have been urged not to panic, as water tankers would soon be deployed to the areas.

READ MORE:

Most areas in the City of Johannesburg that rely on Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pumping Station will be the first to experience a reduced supply of water.

The Eikenhof station supplies water to Lenasia, Soweto, Randburg, Rooderpoort and Auckland Park.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, Johannesburg Water’s Ntshavheni Mukwevho said that neighbourhoods around Rooderpoort and Randburg were affected.

“Coming all the way to around Brixton, Crosby, all the way to Aukland Park and Emmerentia - all our contingency plans will be focused towards those areas.”

He said southern neighbourhoods were not yet affected by the planned the maintenance shutdown.