Cause of fire at foam mattress factory in Sunderland Ridge being probed

Tshwane Emergency Services said that a foam mattress factory in Sunderland Ridge has burnt down.

Emergency services received a call of a fire at the mattress factory in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Resources from four different fire stations were deployed.

Upon arrival, teams managed to remove large containers containing harmful chemical substances.

The Tshwane Emergency Services' Charles Mabaso: "Drums containing unspecified quantities of a chemical substance, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, were saved from the blaze and the cause of the fire is still under investigation."