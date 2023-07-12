6 killed, 4 hospitalised after Eastern Cape mass shooting

It’s understood that three armed men entered a premise in the area just before 8pm on Tuesday and opened fire.

EAST LONDON - Six people have been killed in a mass shooting in KwaNobuhle, Eastern Cape.

Four others were wounded in Tuesday night's gun attack.

Police said that arrests were yet to be made in connection with the multiple murders.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene has instructed organised crime investigation detectives to quickly corner and catch the gunmen.

It's understood that just before 8pm, three armed men entered a premises in Mdledle Street and opened fire.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said two women were shot at the gate, and then the armed men went after more victims.

"The motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage. Lieutenant Gen Mene has condemned the senseless killing and has called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators immediately."

Four people wounded in the attack are being treated in hospital.