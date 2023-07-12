12 people identified as people of interest related to truck attacks - Cele

At least 20 trucks across three provinces have been torched since Saturday. The affected provinces are KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say 12 people have been identified as possibly being responsible for the recent torching of trucks.

Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that these suspects had not been arrested yet as police were still investigating.

"There might be four groupings that have been identified now, coordinated in one centre somewhere in the northern KZN. So yes, about 12 but the Limpopo one might be a link with service delivery in that area but these other two in KZN clearly are coordinated and organised kind of crime."