Umhlathuze mayor calls on Ramaphosa to act following truck attacks

This comes after incidents of truck drivers in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal were forced out of their trucks and had their trucks set alight.

DURBAN - The City of Umhlathuze said that its economy had not fully recovered since the July 2021 unrest.

It now calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act after the attack on trucks this week.

The city is an economic hub on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast.

Thousands of trucks collect and deliver goods at its Richards Bay Port.

On Monday night, two trucks were set alight on the N2 highway in the city.

Municipal authorities fear this may cripple its already affected economy.

“Our economy was devastated... R40 million of revenue every year, so for three years we’ve lost R120 million of revenue because of sabotage to the economy.”

Umhlathuze local municipality mayor, Xolani Ngwezi, said the city was still reeling from the July 2021 unrest.

He also described the torching of trucks in the area was very bad for the economy.

Ngwezi said President Cyril Ramphosa must act.

"We heard the president properly when he was saying this is an economic sabotage, and we are saying other than that Mr President, you have all the resources at your disposal."

Umhlathuze Mayor Xolani Ngwezi says the torching of these truck will affect the city's economy.

The torching of the trucks are now under police investigation.

