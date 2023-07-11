Thabo Bester prison escape: G4S employee abandons bail

Moketsi Ramoula appeared in court on Tuesday morning alongside the two co-accused that he was arrested with in Mangaung last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect linked to the case of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester abandoned bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

The trio were all employees of security company G4S.

The matter for one of the co-accused, Joel Maketha, still in custody, was postponed to 8 August.

There was no offer for bail for the third suspect in custody.