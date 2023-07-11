Struggle activist Ernest Moabi Dipale did not take his own life, court finds

Dipale was arrested on 5 August 1982 under the Internal Security Act. He was found hanged from his cell at the infamous John Vorster Square in Johannesburg, three days later. His death was ruled a suicide at the time.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 40 years after he died at the infamous John Vorster Square, the finding that struggle activist Ernest Moabi Dipale took his own life has officially been overturned and replaced with one that he was killed by the apartheid police.

Dipale was arrested on 5 August 1982 under the Internal Security Act.

He was found hanged from his cell at the infamous John Vorster Square in Johannesburg, three days later.

His death was ruled a suicide at the time.

But on the back of a reopened inquest, the Johannesburg High Court has now found that this wasn’t the case.

Judge Motsamai Mokume’s key findings centre on the fact that Ernest Moabi Dipale was found hanged from the uppermost portion of the grills inside his cell, by a strip of his prison blanket, in nothing but his underwear.

The evidence before the court suggested Dipale would have struggled to reach this section of the grills on his own and that the blanket would have been near impossible to tear by hand.

Further, there was no explanation for Dipale’s state of undress or why he wasn’t caught in the act because the detainees were apparently checked on every half hour.

"In conclusion, having heard all the evidence, I’ve come to the conclusion Ernest Moabi Dipale did not commit suicide. His death in the cells was brought on by actions of the Security Branch police at John Vorster Square. It is, however, difficult to say with certainty who of the members of the police killed him."

Judge Mokume has, however, recommended further investigations into two officers, Nicolaas Deetlefs and Joe Mamasela, who he says he suspects are responsible.