Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission

Sasol Gas, which is the sole supplier of natural piped gas in the country, is believed to have been charging mark-ups of up to 72%.

JOHANNESBURG - Sasol Gas is in hot water after the Competition Commission found the company had been charging excessive prices for natural gas for almost a decade.

This comes after three complaints were filed in 2022, leading to the investigation by the commission.

While the gas supplier has previously challenged the commission's jurisdiction to investigate the matter, the commission said that it had referred the case to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

Spokesperson for the Competition Commission, Siyabulela Makunga, said that it wanted the matter to be resolved speedily.

"The complainants alleged, amongst others, that Sasol Gas engaged in excessive pricing of natural piped gas in contravention of the Competition Act. Egoli Gas and Spring Lights are gas traders, and IGUA-SA’s members are industrial gas customers. The commission relied on publicly available information to assess the prices charged by Sasol Gas to the complainants against the costs of supplying natural piped gas."