Saps to set up roadblocks along major transport routes to prevent truck attacks

This follows incidents where truck drivers in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal were forced out of their trucks and had their trucks set alight.

JOHANNESBURG - Police roadblocks will be set up along major transport routes countrywide to prevent any more truck attacks.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola made this announcement following the torching of three trucks on the country's main roads in the last two days.

The latest attack involves two trucks that were set alight by armed men in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

This on the back of 11 trucks that were torched in two separate incidents on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass and the N4 in Mpumalanga.

Masemola said in all three cases armed men removed the drivers from their vehicles.

“The drivers are let go and the drivers is a mix of foreign truck drivers that drive locally owned trucks. And no, they didn’t get injured, they simply shoot and torch the trucks, but we don’t have injuries up to this stage.”

Masemola said intelligence was investigating how the incidents were related.

“We cannot say exactly what it is. It looks like a labour-related issue of foreign truck drivers but there [are] trucks which are driven by South African drivers which are being torched. There we cannot exactly say that it is the problem of foreign truck drivers or it’s another problem.”

