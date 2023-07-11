KZN police set up task force to probe truck attacks

Six trucks were torched in Van Reenen's Pass along the strategic N3 route at the weekend, with another two trucks set alight on the N2 in Empangeni on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have set up a task team to probe the truck attacks in the province as law enforcement scrambles to find the perpetrators.

Six trucks were torched in Van Reenen's Pass along the strategic N3 route at the weekend, with another two trucks set alight on the N2 in Empangeni on Monday.

READ MORE:

- All truck drivers forum denies being behind truck attacks

- Saps to set up roadblocks along major transport routes to prevent truck attacks

- Van Reenen's Pass closed after 6 trucks set alight

- KZN police investigating after 6 trucks torched on Van Reenen's Pass

- 2 more trucks set alight on the N2 highway in Empangeni

The attacks have spread to other parts of the province, including Mpumalanga, with the damage estimated to run in the millions of rands.

Some in the freight industry have blamed it on infighting, while government has labelled the attacks as economic sabotage.

Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department, Kwanele Ncalane: "We consider this economic sabotage because there is no one in the industry who can claim that government has not opened doors for engagement. Therefore, if there were legitimate concerns, those would be subjected to discussions and negotiations."

Ncalanae said that law enforcement was working around the clock to get to the bottom of the matter.

"We view this as pure acts of criminality, hence it needs to be dealt with henceforth. And we are encouraged that police have established a dedicated team to investigate the syndicates that are involved."