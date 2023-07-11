Joburg High Court to hand down ruling on reopened Ernest Dipale inquest

His death was ruled a suicide, but an inquest has now been reopened to determine whether anyone should be held responsible.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court is set to hand down its ruling in the reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ernest Dipale.

Dipale was arrested on 5 August 1982 under the then newly introduced Internal Security Act.

He was found hanged from his cell at the infamous John Vorster Square in Johannesburg, three days later.

At the time his death was ruled a suicide, but an inquest has now been reopened to determine whether anyone should be held responsible.

Imtiaz Cajee - who is the nephew of murdered struggle activist Ahmed Timol and a leading voice in the call for justice for victims of apartheid-era crimes and their families - said they’re looking forward to Tuesday’s ruling.

“We can only imagine what the Dipale family has been through for all these years and hence we look forward to a positive judgment, a judgment that will clearly vindicate the family and many many other families that their loved ones did not commit suicide, but they were murdered in police detention.”

He also highlighted that many more families were still awaiting justice.

“Families such as the Dr Hoosen Haffejee family in KZN, the family of Imam Abdullah Haron in the Western Cape are eagerly awaiting for judgement also to be handed down in their matters.

“Then other cases - like the Caiphus Nyoka matter, the Cosas 4 matter, the Nokuthula Simelane matter that have been on the court roll for a number of years - have been delayed and postponed. And we again urge the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] to move with speed that these cases be speedily reopened and the families can get some form of justice quite soon.”

