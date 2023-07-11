Homeless battling to cope amid drastic temperature drops

Temperatures recently dropped significantly in parts of South Africa, leading to an uptake of vulnerable communities seeking assistance, according to the Salvation Army.

CAPE TOWN - While residents across several provinces took to social media to post photos and videos of their families in the snow, the past few days and nights were a nightmare for the homeless.

The latest in a string of cold snaps gripped communities over the past weekend, seeing temperatures drop drastically, with some areas experiencing a chilling -2 and -3 degrees Celsius.

The Salvation Army's Thataetsile Semeno said vulnerable communities were struggling to cope.

"Yesterday, we received quite a number of calls and requests, people coming to our doorsteps, asking for hot meals, blankets and clothes, especially women and children on the street around Johannesburg.

“It is cold and very challenging for people who can't help themselves, so the numbers have actually increased of people asking for assistance."