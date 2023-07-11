GP DA to ask Zim, Moz embassies to help repatriate Boksburg gas leak victims

Seventeen people from the Angelo informal settlement died after nitrogen oxide was released into the atmosphere allegedly by illegal miners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it would be writing to the Mozambican and Zimbabwean embassies over the repatriation of people who died in the Boksburg gas leak disaster.

Last Wednesday, 17 people from the Angelo informal settlement died after nitrogen oxide was released into the atmosphere allegedly by illegal miners.

It is understood that the miners were attempting to cut open the cylinder which contains the gas in order to use it for the refining of gold.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga visited the families of the deceased on Tuesday.

Msimanga said many of the deceased were not South African and their families have asked that they be buried in their home countries.

"What kind of assistance will the embassy be willing to then give? We will then be able to communicate. I am hoping later this afternoon or tomorrow when we have the answer, what will then be the situation because I don’t think it can be that we have people lying in mortuaries forever and ever without getting answers. We need to get answers, we need to get them assistance in putting the loved ones to rest."

