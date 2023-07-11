Go

Families of Boksburg gas leak victims unsure how they'll bury their loved ones

It’s been close to a week since 17 people died as a result of a nitrogen oxide leak from a gas canister.

The shack where the suspected nitrate oxide leak came from in Angelo informal settlement, Boksburg, on 6 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
11 July 2023 19:17

BOKSBURG - Families of victims from the Boksburg gas leak disaster say they do not know where and how they are going to bury their loved ones.

It's alleged that illegal miners were trying to pry open the cylinder.

The majority of the people that died are migrants from Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Families of people that died from the Boksburg gas leak disaster say they have not had time to grieve.

The Chiure and Mangayi family, who live near the shack where the leak originated, lost six and five family members respectively.

The families, who are from Mozambique and Zimbabwe, say they’ve been quoted around R8,000 to have a body repatriated to their home countries.

"We have no money. My god, we have nothing. All I ask from the government is to help us with a casket and a Jackson, the car to take them home. We will make a plan. A Jackson is a sort of wrap to keep the body from decomposing."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be liaising with the Ekurhuleni Municipality over the possibility of an indigent funeral if the repatriation route fails.

