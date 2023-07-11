Families of Boksburg gas leak victims unsure how they'll bury their loved ones

It’s been close to a week since 17 people died as a result of a nitrogen oxide leak from a gas canister.

BOKSBURG - Families of victims from the Boksburg gas leak disaster say they do not know where and how they are going to bury their loved ones.

It’s been close to a week since 17 people died as a result of a nitrogen oxide leak from a gas canister.

It's alleged that illegal miners were trying to pry open the cylinder.

The majority of the people that died are migrants from Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Families of people that died from the Boksburg gas leak disaster say they have not had time to grieve.

The Chiure and Mangayi family, who live near the shack where the leak originated, lost six and five family members respectively.

Hortencia Makamu recently got released from hospital after she inhaled nitrogen oxide from the gas leak however her husband, Ricardo Makamu died.



Hortencia wants to bury her husband in Mozambique but doesn’t have the money to. TCG pic.twitter.com/Icqeiqtyln ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 11, 2023

The families, who are from Mozambique and Zimbabwe, say they’ve been quoted around R8,000 to have a body repatriated to their home countries.

"We have no money. My god, we have nothing. All I ask from the government is to help us with a casket and a Jackson, the car to take them home. We will make a plan. A Jackson is a sort of wrap to keep the body from decomposing."

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be liaising with the Ekurhuleni Municipality over the possibility of an indigent funeral if the repatriation route fails.