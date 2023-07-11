Eskom moves to stage 4 power cuts on increased demand, lower generation capacity
Eskom says stage 4 load shedding will be in place from 2pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.
Thereafter, stage 3 and 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.
The utility said it had taken this decision due to reduced generation capacity.
It said that there'd also been a sustained increase in demand for electricity.
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Wednesday. Thereafter, Stage 3 and 4 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.