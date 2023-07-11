Go

Eskom moves to stage 4 power cuts on increased demand, lower generation capacity

Eskom says stage 4 load shedding will be in place from 2pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Picture: Pexels
11 July 2023 14:07

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says stage 4 load shedding will be in place from 2pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Thereafter, stage 3 and 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

The utility said it had taken this decision due to reduced generation capacity.

It said that there'd also been a sustained increase in demand for electricity.

