DA tables Constitution Amendment Bill for establishment of a cyber commissioner

The DA said that when the Constitution was adopted, cyber security and cyber threats did not have the same impact they have today.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Constitution Amendment Bill for the establishment of a new Chapter 9 office of the cyber commissioner has been tabled in Parliament.

The party’s Glynnis Breytenbach said it was necessary because individuals’ personal information is not being properly protected by state departments.

She said that state-owned entities currently responsible for addressing cyber crime were chronically underfunded or lacking in expertise to perform their functions adequately.

It’s thus proposing that a cyber commissioner advise, monitor and establish cyber security capabilities in the public sector.

The party’s Glynnis Breytenbach said that the creation of such a post was urgent.

"Our state departments are constantly being hacked, or constantly the victims of ransomware attacks, are constantly the victims of data leakage and it’s because they are completely and utterly under-resourced and underprepared."

Breytenbach is proposing that a cyber commissioner be directly accountable to Parliament.

"The cyber commissioner must have a status that elevates it to the same level as all the state departments because it’s going to have oversight over all their cyber activities, both locally and internationally, and it must be able to be proactive as well as reactive."

Breytenbach said that she did not believe the Information Regulator had sufficient resources or know-how to adequately guard against cyber crime.